Police: Man and woman tried to use New Jersey identities to buy cars

Two Springfield residents were arrested after police said they tried to use other people’s identities to buy a car.

According to West Springfield police, Anna Hernandez went into Balise Toyota first on Thursday and tried to buy a $32,000 vehicle with a New Jersey woman’s personal information.

After a brief investigation, she was placed under arrest.

Two hours after Hernandez entered the car dealership, Bankole Awosika went in and tried to buy the same vehicle using a New Jersey man’s identity, police said.

Awosika was arrested moments later.

Hernandez was charged with identity fraud, forgery, and cocaine possession.

Awosika was charged with identity fraud, forgery and two MTC warrants.

