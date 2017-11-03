NHL's first black player visits Springfield and inspires students

The first black player in the NHL was in western Massachusetts on Friday.

Willie O'Ree was inspiring students to follow their dreams at one local Springfield school.

O'Ree broke racial barriers when he became the National Hockey League’s first black player as a member of the Boston Bruins, but that wasn't his first time skating for a Massachusetts team. He was also a former Springfield Indians player and today, he was back in the city.



"You need that fire within yourself if you want to do something and don't let anyone tell you you can't attain your goal. If you feel strongly within your heart and in your mind because you can, you can make a difference," O'Ree explained.

With the help of the Thunderbirds, O'Ree visited Springfield's Renaissance School.

O'Ree first stepped into Springfield in 1957 and 60 years later, he's back inspiring students to break barriers in their lives as he did.



Students were inspired, like Desiree Crawford, a junior high school soccer and basketball player.



"It just really means a lot to see that he's overcome so much and gone through so much, but he's still made it and he's still impacting people today and that's what I really want to do," Crawford noted.



O'Ree spoke to the students about focusing on their education and following their dreams. He said he has fought racism most of his life, but that didn't stop him from becoming what many call "the Jackie Robinson of hockey." He also lost sight in his right eye during a game, but continued to play even after the injury, keeping it a secret between he and his sister.



"There's no substitute for hard work," O'Ree said.

Currently, O'Ree is the NHL's director of youth development, as well as an ambassador for NHL diversity. He has traveled across the country encouraging children to follow their dreams amidst adversity, but he told us that our state will always hold a special place in his heart.



"I'm still a Bruins fan and I get to Boston six times a year and there's still players in the area that I had the pleasure of playing with and it's a nice feeling when we go and get together and reminisce about the years past," O'Ree said.



Students left the Springfield Renaissance School auditorium touched and one thing O'Ree said really stuck out.



"That you need to believe in yourself because there's a lot of instances where you want to give up and you want to quit, but you have to keep going and work hard," Crawford said.

O'Ree added, "I'm excited about being here. I'm excited about going to the hockey game tonight."



So keep an eye out at the Thunderbirds game tonight to see a true pioneer in the Pioneer Valley.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.