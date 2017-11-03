Toys for Tots campaign now underway

The United States Marine Corps is already getting into the holiday spirit. Their Toys for Tots campaign is well underway.

Once again, Western Mass News is a proud sponsor.

This year, we're told the need in western Massachusetts is as great as ever.

On Friday, a half dozen or so Marines from Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee spent their morning at the Toys R Us in Springfield...and they were armed...with shopping carts and cash.

Their goal: to pick out toys for all ages and load up carriage, after carriage, after carriage, and have a lot of fun in the process.

"Oh, a lot of fun, a lot of fun. I'm just going around saying, oh that looks like a lot of fun, I would love totally play with that, so I'll pick that out and yeah, we've all just been having a really good time and it's for a good cause," said Marine Sgt. Tyler Ciesla.

Ciesla told Western Mass News that they started getting ready for Toys for Tots over a month ago.

"We've been focusing on all the toys that we have leftover from last year and all of the donations that we've received so far. We've been counting all those up, seeing what age groups, genders we need, then we compile a list. Once we get that list together, we come here and try and knock out as much of that as we can," Ciesla added.

Ciesla said that today is the first shopping trip of many before Christmas, thanks to monetary donations left over from last year and those starting to come in for this year's Toys for Tots.

"Really, for us, it's more about making sure that every kid gets a toy they can open up on Christmas, you know, gets a happy Christmas morning like everyone deserves," Ciesla noted.

Today's take was about a dozen carriages filled...and then some...which are paid for, loaded up in a truck, and will be sorted at a nearby warehouse to get ready for delivery right before Christmas.

"I'm actually running around the house singing Christmas carols already," Ciesla explained.

Hundreds of families in western Massachusetts received help last year from Toys for Tots.

Toy donations can be dropped off at our Western Mass News studios (1300 Liberty Street, Springfield) between Monday, November 13 and Friday, December 15.

