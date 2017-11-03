Community remembering 11-year-old Agawam boy with blue balloons

The Agawam community is mourning the loss of an 11-year-old middle school student.

Braedyn Collins was struck by a car Tuesday on Maple Street and later died from those injuries.

Collins was a student at Roberta Doering Middle School and the son of an Agawam firefighter.

Blue balloons have lined the streets and the American flag at Agawam High School lowered to half-staff as ways that Agawam is remembering Collins.

"Every time I go by in the car, I cry when I see all that there," said Barbara Capponcelli.

Friday morning, we found Capponcelli tying blue ribbons to her street sign. She told Western Mass News this week has been hard on everyone.

"We have about 25 or 30 kids who come trick-or-treating and the first boy that came was a cute little kid, 11 years old and that's all I could think of was him," Capponcelli explained.

Capponcelli lives just down the road from where Collins lived and where he was struck. Even though she didn't know him personally, the tragedy has been impactful.

"It's unspeakable and the cars go zooming up here all the time," Capponcelli noted.

Residents told Western Mass News that Maple Street can be dangerous.

So far in this case, no charges have been filed.

"That case is currently under investigation by my office, as well as the state police crash and reconstruction team and the Agawam Police and we expect that some determinations will be made in the coming days, maybe weeks," said Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Gulluni told Western Mass News that it's a very complicated case.

"An awful tragedy and our sympathy is with the victim and his family," Gulluni noted.

The fire department did release a statement expressing condolences to the Collins family.

