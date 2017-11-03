Clogged sewage line causing problems in West Springfield

Sewage pouring from a clogged pipe in a West Springfield park.

DPW crews continue their tireless efforts to clear a blockage since Wednesday.

Is it an act of vandalism or is Mother Nature to blame?



Set back in the woods of Mittineague Park, a clogged sewage line overflowed down an embankment near the Westfield River.



"We're tried a few times with the equipment we have and we've been unsuccessful so far," said Robert Colson with West Springfield DPW.



Public works crews told Western Mass News what lies beneath the surface remains a mystery.



"We're not sure if it's some type of debris that is all locked together, rocks, sticks. It's really plugged solidly," Colson noted.

Crews have laid hundreds of feet of hoses to try to flush out the clog. Unfortunately, it's exceptionally stubborn.



The unfortunate reality is this may be an act of vandalism that is costing taxpayers big bucks.

"Somebody could have put rocks down into the manholes," Colson explained.



The chief concern for many residents is the water.



"Drinking water is fine. There isn't any real threat to the drinking water or the surrounding water," Colson added.



While the clog is a town issue, MassDEP is assisting.



"When notified of the discharge, MassDEP required West Springfield to notify board of health officials in downstream communities, as required in their permit," Colson said..

CSX railroad crews were on-scene to alert workers of traffic on the tracks, but when will the project be finished?

"We hope it's done today, but it could carry on for as long as it takes," Colson said



MassDEP is working with local leaders to get to the root cause of the problem and will help make sure it doesn't happen again in the future.

Springfield DPW has also lent a hand.

