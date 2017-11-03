West Springfield man pleads guilty to child pornography, exploitation charges

A West Springfield man has pleaded guilty to charges that he produced child pornography and photographed himself sexually abusing a young girl.

The U.S. Attorney's office said that 27-year-old Justin Germaine entered that plea Friday on charges including five counts of sexual exploitation of a child, eight counts of distribution of child pornography, five counts of receipt of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to federal prosecutors, Germaine took sexually explicit pictures of a five year old girl and documented himself sexually abusing the child on several occasions between November 2015 and June 2016.

The government also noted that between March 2016 and July 2016, Germaine traded the photos he created over the internet in exchange for other pictures and videos of child pornography.

"Germaine also exchanged emails with an individual in New Hampshire, in which the two discussed having sex with children and trading child pornography. Attached to these emails were pictures of children, many between the ages of three and six-years-old, being sexually abused and exploited by men," the U.S. Attorney's office added in a statement.

Germaine has been in custody since his arrest in July 2016.

Sentencing is scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2018. If Judge Mark Mastroianni accepts the plea agreement, Germaine will be sentenced to 30 years in prison and 20 years of supervised released.

