Two dogs suffering extreme starvation surrendered to TJO

Two pit-bulls arrived at the Thomas J. O'Connor Animal Control and Adoption Center Friday after reports of extreme starvation.

Both of the dogs are two year old, male pit-bull type dogs. They're so skinny you can see their bones.

Yayo and Tony arrived at the shelter Friday afternoon weighing around 25 pounds.

Executive director Pam Peebles told Western Mass News that these kinds of dogs generally weigh around 50 pounds.

Peebles said that thanks to an anonymous tip, they were able to locate the dogs and get the Springfield owner to surrender them. She added that along with sores on their bodies, you can almost practically every bone.

"Tricky thing is if this is simple starvation, we don’t know what effect this has had on the organs, so the organs could be liver, heart, all been without sufficient sustainment, so we could have dogs who don’t have happy endings," Peebles explained.

Peebles said that the MSPCA is investigating.

The dogs will be seeing a vet and some lab work will be done to get them back to healthy conditions.

