Local comedians join forces to stand up for Puerto Rico

The comedy fundraiser at the Cabot Comedy Club in Chicopee is being put on by local comedians whose families were directly affected by Hurricane Maria.

Puerto Rico was devastated by the storm and the relief efforts are taking priority in order to get these families, and the rest of the citizens of Puerto Rico the assistance they so desperately need.

“This is an opportunity for us to give what we can do in the form of comedy to benefit our families in Puerto Rico that are not being reached,” said Phillip Anthony.

If you missed the show tonight, there are two more shows:

Sat, Nov 4, 2017 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Sun, Nov 5, 2017 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Tickets are $20.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.