'Crimes of the Heart' premieres at Majestic Theater

The Majestic Theater's 21st season presents the Pulitzer Prize winning dark comedy, ‘Crimes of the Heart.’

It's the story of three eccentric disaster-prone southern sisters with extremely different personalities, who come together after one shoots her abusive husband.

Past resentments bubble to the surface as they're forced to deal with assorted relatives and past relationships, while coping with the latest incident that has disrupted their lives.

‘Crimes of the Heart’ runs through December 10 at the Majestic Theater.

