Three brothers play side by side on East Longmeadow football team

If you’ve ever looked at the East Longmeadow roster, you may have had to do a double take.

Three kids with the last name Ward? Well Aiden, Ryan and Logan are all brothers that play offense for East Longmeadow, and this year is the only time in their lives that all three were able to play side by side.

“All of youth it’s always been me and Ryan, because it’s been broken up by the two years. So being able to play with Logan this year is really great with the brotherhood and everything with the team, and having that brotherly bond. It’s already there,” said Aiden.

These three brothers not only play on the same team, but on the same side of the ball.

They all play offense, two of them block for the third, always making sure that he's protected.

“Just blocking for him. It’s like, that's my brother back there. Even though all my teammates are my brothers, that's my actual brother, and I'm going to protect him,” said Logan.

The East Longmeadow football team said the sport is a brotherhood, and that rings even more true for the Ward family.

With four boys playing football, three currently in the program, this was something their parents could only dream about when they were playing youth football. Seeing their boys play together.

“My mom told me that this has always been my dad's dream, for all of us to play together on varsity football, and now it's finally happening, so he’s really happy about it.”

Even though this is the only season that these three will suit up together, they loved every second of playing next to each other, blocking for each other, and making the playoffs together.

