Friday Football Fever Scores for 11/03

It’s week nine of Friday Night Football, and tonight we will break down brackets and look at who will be going into the Western Mass finals!
Central 49 – Chicopee Comp 6
Minnechaug 26 -- Holyoke 22
Chicopee 14 – Northampton 0
Central 46 – Agawam 7
Longmeadow 37 – East Longmeadow 16
West Springfield 49 – Amherst 0
Minnechaug 43 – Longmeadow 27
Smith Voc. – Franklin Tech
