Friday Football Fever Scores for 11/03

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

It’s week nine of Friday Night Football, and tonight we will break down brackets and look at who will be going into the Western Mass finals!

Central 49 – Chicopee Comp 6

Minnechaug 26 -- Holyoke 22

Chicopee 14 – Northampton 0

Central 46 – Agawam 7

Longmeadow 37 – East Longmeadow 16

West Springfield 49 – Amherst 0

Minnechaug 43 – Longmeadow 27

Smith Voc. – Franklin Tech

