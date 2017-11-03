Woman suffers life threatening injuries following pedestrian accident in Chicopee

MA State Police responded to the on ramp to Route 391 Northbound at Grattan Street in Chicopee around 8pm tonight for a female pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle.

Investigators believe the female was crossing the on ramp when the vehicle struck her.

The pedestrian, a 42 year old woman from Chicopee, was transported to Baystate with life threatening injuries.

To operator, a 23 year old woman from Chicopee, stayed on scene.

This crash remains under investigation by troopers of the Springfield State Police Barracks with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section.

No charges have been filed at this time; the ongoing investigation will determine if charges are warranted.

State Police were also assisted on scene by Chicopee Fire, Pioneer Valley EMS and Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

