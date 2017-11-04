"Stop the Bleed" class being held following Las Vegas mass shooting

Saturday in response to the mass shooting in Las Vegas a "Stop the Bleed" course was offered to the public so civilians can treat serious injuries such as the ones on display that horrible night.

The Las Vegas shooting happened a little more than one month ago. And Sunday’s "Stop the Bleed" class was designed to give civilians the chance to learn how to treat serious injuries at the scene, but it also went beyond that.

It was on October 1st when Stephen Paddock fired out of his MGM suite into a crowd of concert goers, killing 58 and wounding hundreds more.

That tragic night brought out the best in some of us; as people who didn’t even know each other rushed to the aid of others.

First responders have seen that courage, and now want to pass along their knowledge from applying tourniquets to creating triage centers. The class Sunday, taught how to properly drag and carry a person so you wouldn’t make their injuries worse.

The course was put together by Community 911 Training Inc. and Tactical EMS.

Community 911 says their goal is simple: “To bridge the gap between textbook, theory and reality, helping community 911 providers feel confident in their training and ready to act when called on in an emergency.”

The course was held at Springfield Technical Community College and lasted several hours. For more information about Community 911 and other classes they're holding, click here.

