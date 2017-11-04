Western Mass Brews: Tin Bridge Brewing in Westfield

Today on this 'Western Mass Brews' segment we are in the Whip City where tucked in this plaza is the newest brewery in Westfield. If you follow me here it's impossible to miss their sign, named after a nearby railroad bridge. Let's check out Tin Bridge Brewing!

“My brother and I grew up here we have been here forever. I live 5 minutes this way he lives 5 minutes that way so we try and keep it all local,” says Joe Cocchi, Tin Bridge Brewing.

It's clear when talking to one of the two brothers who run Tin Bridge Brewing that this endeavor is about a love of beer and family.

“We just kept going. We just love brewing so much. It's very fun with all the tanks and the stainless steel and making our own brews,” Joe tells Western Mass News.

What started as a home brewing project turned into a rented garage space that would later move here, a spacious new tap room named after a nearby landmark, the Tin Bridge

“That was a place that a lot of people would go hang out at, we would ride bikes there, build forts. We would say we're going to the Tin Bridge and I think a lot of people relate to it,” Joe explains.

The tap list has a variety of styles:

“We have a few IPAs we have a session beer, lights, dark … we have a brown a porter a stout there are seven,” notes Joe.

With the hopes of adding new brews down the tracks:

“We are hoping to do 1 revolving beer so there is a new beer every month,” he explains to us.

Inside the taproom you'll find arcade games, long tables, perfect for families or for bringing a meal or trying something from one of the food trucks that they have partnered up with.

It's a culmination of years of home brewing, hard work, and family:

“None of us have done anything like this before. We have a big support system it's all family owned and operated. My cousins, uncles, friends, wives, everyone has been working here,” Joe says.

As the popcorn machine gets going those who visit have a chance to take a look at the brewery from the taproom, and try a few new brews in a selected 5 beer flight:

“We wanted to make a place that you can come and do work on your computer and use the Wi-Fi have a beer or when it's busy have food you can get your own food as well we have popcorn and beef jerky. We wanted a fun place that you can hang out,” Joe notes.

