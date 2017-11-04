A seasonable start to the weekend

It's a dry but chilly start to our weekend with temperatures down in the 30s. Overall temperatures will remain seasonable this weekend, though we may deal with some scattered showers on Sunday.

High pressure will keep today dry and seasonable for western Mass. We should get some sunshine in the morning, but high clouds will continue to build throughout the day ahead of an approaching warm front.

A few showers are possible across the region late tonight into Sunday morning, but little rain is expected. Sunday is looking mainly cloudy and milder with highs getting back to near 60 on a southwesterly breeze. A cold front will be on the way Monday, so ahead of it we will see another warm day with highs nearing 70. Showers are looking likely by the late afternoon and evening.

Cooler air returns Tuesday and we should clear out, however low pressure may develop along a stalled front to our south, which could keep clouds around and bring a slight risk for showers. Right now, we are looking dry for much of the week. Chilly air settles in mid to late week as a trough builds overhead. High pressure at the surface should keep us dry with good sunshine. A cold front Friday may bring more clouds and some spotty rain or snow showers along with a punch of cold air… looking the coldest of the season by far for Friday into the weekend. Stay tuned!

