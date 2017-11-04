Water main break in East Longmeadow, part of Shaker Rd. shut down

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a water main break in East Longmeadow Saturday morning.

This is in front of 443 Shaker Road right where the Cartamundi plant is located.

The East Longmeadow Police Department confirmed with Western Mass News they were called to the scene sometime between 5:30 - 6 a.m.

Dispatch told us that it is a pretty heavily traveled area.

"Road is closed at Industrial Drive to Denslow Road," police report.

No word yet on when that section of Shaker Rd. will be reopened or when repairs will be completed. The DPW is on scene.

Western Mass News has a crew on the way. We will continue to follow this story and as soon as new details come into our newsroom we'll provide an update.

Stay with Western Mass News on-line and on-air starting at 9 a.m. on ABC40 for the latest.

