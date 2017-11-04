Water main break that closed Shaker Rd. in East Longmeadow repaired

A water main break that closed a section of Shaker Road in East Longmeadow Saturday morning has been repaired.

It happened in between 5:30 and 6 a.m. in front of 443 Shaker Road right where the Cartamundi plant is located.

At approximately 4:20 p.m. crews were wrapping up repairs, and water should return shortly to any businesses or homes that were affected.

"The water system down on shaker road consists of a 6 " AC main and a 12 " AC main.The break was on the 6 ". Cartamundi (Hasbro) and a few other businesses are affected," noted DPW Superintendent, Bruce Fenney.

"There are currently two breaks on the 6 inch line, within a 100 feet of each other. One has been repaired and starting to excavate and repair second break.

We believe it was caused by increased pressure in the system and investigating the cause."

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.