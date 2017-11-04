Yellow jackets thrive in unseasonable warmth

The unseasonable warmth is keeping the yellow jacket population around a little longer this Fall.

The weather has a major impact on wildlife and insects here in New England. These temperatures foster a longer season where worker bees can thrive.

“The warmer temperatures have hung around for quite awhile now into November. That has allowed colonies to release individuals throughout this time period,” said Bob Russell, American Pest Solutions.

The food source for yellow jackets is beginning to deplete. Nectar, fruit and sap are limited as we moved into the late Fall.

“Right now you see a lot of confused workers working their way into people homes and businesses,” said Russell.

On average, we are having a later and later Winter each year. Milder Winters can boost bee populations down the road.

“The reproductives (sic) or the queens if you will, they’re finding a place to winter over. The harshness of the winter can have an impact on how many successfully winter over,” he said.

Early predictions say we may have a milder Winter this year.

