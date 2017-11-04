Driver suffers serious injuries after accident in Springfield

A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following an accident on Nantasket and Parker Street in Springfield.

Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said the single-car accident happened around 5:20 p.m.

Walsh told Western Mass News the car skidded and struck an electric power pole.

