Driver suffers serious injuries after accident in Springfield

A driver was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries following an accident on Nantasket and Parker Street in Springfield.
Ryan Walsh, Spokesperson for the Springfield Police Department said the single-car accident happened around 5:20 p.m.
Walsh told Western Mass News the car skidded and struck an electric power pole.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and update with more information on-air and online.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.