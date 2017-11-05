Flag placing ceremony today at St. Thomas Cemetery in West Springfield

The Veterans Council of West Springfield hosted their 17th annual Veterans Breakfast on Saturday. Today, they will continue that honor by flagging veterans graves.

Members will be out to flag those graves later this morning at St. Thomas Cemetery, in West Springfield, and for reference it’s along Kings Highway. This is the second act this weekend, before Veterans Day next Saturday.

This morning you can join veterans, volunteers, and other community members here at the cemetery to place flags at the headstones of vets. Some who paid the ultimate sacrifice and others who went on to live long lives.

Now it was back on the 28th when the West Springfield Lions Club placed hundreds of flags along the Town Common, each of those flags dedicated to the men and women of our past, present and future military and a wonderful sight to see as you drive by and an impactful one.

Now the Veterans Breakfast Saturday that the Veterans Council of West Springfield hosted, raised funds benefitting the children and grandchildren of our warriors and next weekend the town of West Springfield will be packed for the Veterans Day Parade and cookout.

Truly a multi-weekend spectacle put on by the people of West Springfield.

Now today’s flag placing ceremony is happening at 9 a.m. Rain or shine. Participants won’t have to eat breakfast as coffee and donuts will be provided for you.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.