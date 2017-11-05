Mostly cloudy with the chance for a few showers this afternoon

A warm front will slowly lift to the north over the next couple of days, bringing mild temperatures but also the chance for showers today and tomorrow. Behind the cold front much cooler air will work into the region.

Today is looking mainly cloudy and milder with highs getting back to near 60 on a southwesterly breeze. There is the chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon but any showers will be light. A cold front will be on the way Monday, so ahead of it we will see another warm day with highs nearing 70. It will also be a bit breezy tomorrow with southerly winds between 10-20 mph. Showers are looking likely by the late afternoon and evening as the cold front pushes through the region.

Cooler air returns Tuesday and we should clear out, however low pressure may develop along a stalled front to our south, which could keep clouds around and bring a slight risk for showers. Right now, we are looking dry for much of the week. Chilly air settles in mid to late week as a trough builds overhead. High pressure at the surface should keep us dry with plenty of sunshine. We may see some even colder air work in by the end of the week.

