State Police: Car fire westbound on I-90 in Palmer, lane closed

Firefighters and police have been called to a car fire on I-90 in Palmer on the westbound side of the highway. One lane of travel has been shut down as a result.

Trooper Fogwill with the State Police Barracks in Charlton, reports they were called to the scene at 10:30 a.m.

He told Western Mass News the Palmer Fire Department is on their way.

The vehicle fire is at the 65.8 mile marker.

Further details weren't immediately available.

As soon as more information comes into our newsroom, Western Mass News will provide an update.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.