State Police: Car fire on Pike in Palmer shuts down westbound lane

State Police had to shut down a lane on I-90 westbound in Palmer late Sunday morning for a car fire.

Trooper Fogwill with the State Police Barracks in Charlton, reports they were called to the scene at 10:30 a.m.

He told Western Mass News the Palmer Fire Department was called in as well.

The vehicle fire happened at the 65.8 mile marker. Shortly after 11 a.m. emergency crews were able to clear the scene.

State Police say there were no injuries reported and that it was a "mechincal issue" with the vehicle.

