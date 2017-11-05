104th Fighter Wing Airmen being deployed to Puerto Rico

More than 40 Security Forces members including 15 Airmen with the 104th Fighter Wing in Westfield, are being deployed to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts.

They'll be deployed for 30 days and on Sunday were expected to fly out of Bradley Air National Guard Base in Connecticut on a C-130.

This includes the Massachusetts Air National Guard, 104th Fighter Wing, 102nd Intelligence Wing, and the Connecticut Air National Guard's 103rd Airlift Wing.

"We are proud of our Air National Guard Airmen who stand ready to assist in humanitarian missions around the world," said Col. James Suhr, 104th Fighter Wing Commander. "These Airmen are providing relief to the Security Forces who have been on duty since Hurricane Maria hit and are dedicated to helping in the recovery effort."

Additionally, the Security Forces Airmen team will be providing security on federal installations and will augment law enforcement operations in Puerto Rico if needed.

