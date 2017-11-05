4 arrested for allegedly distributing cocaine in Warren

Four people were taken into custody Saturday night in Warren on cocaine charges, police report, including 2 juveniles.

Warren Police say the arrests on North Street, happened following an investigation into individuals distributing cocaine.

Yuriy Kontsevyy from Bondsville and Jennifer Tower from Palmer were identified by police as two of the 4 arrested. The two juveniles who were also taken into custody, have not been identified.

All four face multiple charges including Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Cocaine (a class B controlled Substance), and Conspiracy to Violate a Drug Law.

Police also say they found thousands.

"Approx. $2,000 seized," the Warren Patrolman's Association reported on Sunday.

Local police were assisted by officers from Hardwick, West Brookfield, and Ware which brought in a K-9.

Further details on the arrests were not released.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.