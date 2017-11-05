Wake held for 11-year-old Agawam boy struck by a car on Halloween

Today services were held for the Agawam boy who was killed when he was hit by a car on Halloween.

Braedyn Collins was 11 years old when he died.

Braedyn loved the color blue, and the streets of Agawam are lined with blue balloons to honor him.

The wake was at the Colonial Forastiere Funeral Home in Agawam this afternoon and police lights were turned blue to honor Braedyn.

The 11-year-old was a middle school student and the son of an Agawam firefighter.

The Gofundme set up for his family had surpassed 40,000 dollars and donations are now being accepted for his sister at the Easthampton Savings Bank on Main Street in Agawam.

It’s called Braedyn's Fund, and it’s just one way people in town are trying to help.

The entire community of Agawam is mourning along with his family after this terrible tragedy.

The director of the funeral home told Western Mass News:

"On behalf of the family, they want to thank the community for the kindness on behalf of their son Braedyn and their family during this difficult time."

The burial will be a private service in Feeding Hills.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.