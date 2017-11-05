Male victim taken to hospital following shooting in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Male victim taken to hospital following shooting in Springfield

(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Springfield Police responded to the area of Main and Portland Street this afternoon for a shotspotter activation.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg around 1:34pm.

He was transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries.

The victim has been uncooperative with police at this time.

