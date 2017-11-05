Male victim taken to hospital following shooting in Springfield

Springfield Police responded to the area of Main and Portland Street this afternoon for a shotspotter activation.
A male victim was found with a gunshot wound to his leg around 1:34pm.
He was transported to Baystate with non-life threatening injuries.
The victim has been uncooperative with police at this time.
