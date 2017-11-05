Springfield Bishop speaks on tragic Texas church shooting

Western Mass News spoke with Bishop Rozanski about the tragedy in Texas and how local churches are keeping Texas in their prayers.

When families go to church on Sundays, they expect to be safe in their place of worship.

It’s a place that opens its doors to anyone, but today, when 26-year-old Devin Kelley entered into church this morning, he opened fired on an unsuspecting crowd.

“It should be one of the safest places on earth to come to, our place of worship. This proves that no place is safe from gun violence, and we have to face as a nation the havoc that gun violence is wreaking upon us.”

The First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas is a small church in a small community outside of San Antonio.

A community that never expected the largest mass shooting in Texas history to happen there.

Bishop Rozanski told Western Mass News that he is encouraging people to pray for those in Sunderland Springs.

“First of all, all of our prayers are with the people of Sunderland Springs, Texas and the First Baptist Church who have experienced such a tragedy. When we think of going in to a church, or a synagogue, or a mosque, or any place of worship, we think of being safe.”

