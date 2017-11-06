Back to seasonable Tuesday, but brief Arctic air on the way

A cold front moving through this evening is bringing a gusty breeze, cooler temps and some heavier showers. As this front moves east, showers will end and skies will partially clear. Colder air moves in overnight with lows falling into the lower and middle 30s by dawn with a mostly clear sky.

High pressure will return for Tuesday, giving us a dry and seasonably chilly November day in western Mass. Highs climb into the middle and upper 40s with a light northerly breeze. Some morning sun will be short-lived and high and mid-level clouds will build in the afternoon as an area of low pressure passes to our south. A stray shower may creep up from the south Tuesday night, mainly south of the Mass Pike.

High pressure returns for Wednesday and Thursday, keeping us dry and seasonable. High clouds drift in Thursday ahead of an approaching front and vigorous upper level disturbance. The front will come through western Mass late Thursday night with some clouds and a stray rain or snow shower-with those chances being best in the Berkshires. Could we see a flurry or two in the valley? Possibly, but not likely.

We turn windy Friday as strong low pressure to our north exits and strong high pressure to our west builds in. Temperatures will have fallen to the upper 20s by Friday morning and afternoon highs will only make it into the middle 30s-and with the wind, it will feel like teens and 20s much of the day! Abundant sunshine is expected. We stay clear Friday night and get frigid with lows falling into the teens with a continued breeze. Saturday will be another sunny, cold day with highs in the upper 30s.

Temperatures will begin to moderate Sunday into early next week, getting back to around 50 by Monday. We are looking more unsettled with more clouds and a chance for showers, but the details are iffy at this point.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.