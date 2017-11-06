Balmy Monday with afternoon rain

It's another balmy start just like it was Friday morning. Temperatures are near 60 with a southerly breezy, pockets of drizzle and even a bit of humidity. It will be cloudy and mild all day and a cold front will bring showers and downpours this afternoon. (Noon to 4 pm) There could be an isolated thunderstorm as well. The rain will end before or during the evening commute.

The front will bring in more seasonable, cooler air starting tonight with temperatures back down into the 30's and staying in the 40's tomorrow. A coastal storm will slide out-to-sea tomorrow night but will keep some clouds in the area through Wednesday.

A strong cold front will bring wind and even colder temperatures by the end of the week. Daytime highs may be stuck in the 30's by Friday with overnight lows down into the teens. As of now it looks as though we stay mainly dry through the week.

