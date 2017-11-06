State Police called to rollover crash at on-ramp in Springfield

A vehicle crashed in Springfield Monday morning on a highway on-ramp, prompting a response from State Police.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9:15 a.m.

"Ramp from Rt. 5 to East Columbus," explained Trooper Pollawit with the Springfield State Police Barracks.

He told Western Mass News no one was injured in the crash.

Still no word on the cause of the accident. State Police continue to investigate.

