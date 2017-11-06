Gas prices up 2 cents in Massachusetts, to $2.47 per gallon

BOSTON (AP) - Gas prices have risen by two cents a gallon in Massachusetts.

AAA Northeast says its weekly survey Monday found that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded had risen to $2.47.

That's six cents below the national average of $2.53 per gallon.

The price has risen 34 cents since this time last year, when it was averaging $2.13 per gallon. That's an increase of 16 percent.

AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire says there's high demand and falling supply, and says crude oil prices are at 2017 highs.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.