Portion of Converse St. in Longmeadow closed

A portion of a busy Longmeadow roadway is currently closed.

Longmeadow Police said that Converse Street is closed between Redfern Drive and Burbank Road.

The reason for the closure is not immediately available.

Police added that side streets between Redfern and Burbank, that access Converse, are also closed.

Motorists are being advised to seek alternate routes and follow the posted detour.

