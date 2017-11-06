Couples trying to conceive may get help with new apps

Today's technology allows us to do everything these days - from smart home monitoring devices to robotic floor sweepers - and now, technology to help make a baby!

They're called 'FAM apps' - or fertility awareness methods - and some of these apps are proving their weight in gold in helping couples conceive.

For couples having trouble conceiving, there may be an app for that. The fertility market is exploding with these apps.

"People are using this all the time. We're in the millennial generation who's reproducing, so everyone's got smart phones and apps," said Dr. Cynthia Sites with Baystate Reproductive Medicine.

Sites told Western Mass News that a majority of her her patients now use these apps.

"Just about everyone will pull out their phone when I ask them when was their last menstrual period, when did you try to conceive this month, so they have this information right at their fingertips now," Sites added.

However do they work, and if so, how can a device on your phone translate into a little bundle of joy?

The American Pregnancy Association said that 'FAM apps' can reach effectiveness rates as high as 90 percent.

Sites agreed and said that they can be a critical fertility tool if used the right way.

"Some of them are just calendars, which are really helpful to people. Others pair the calender with other testing such as ovulation predictor kits, cervical mucus tests for fertility, sometimes checking basal body temperature, so even though those techniques are older...the paring of that is new. Some of these apps will actually transmit the data to Excel spreadsheets and many of them, the apps can actually be purchased with, say, basal body thermometers," Sites explained.

By tracking and monitoring such things as basal body temperature, menstrual cycles, cervical mucus, Sites said that these apps can give a much more precise window for couples to...well...try.

"The app will maybe remind you that these are the days that you should be careful, to use the ovulation kit, or the basal body temperature is very important to be using now, so I think they can be kind of reminders and work together," Sites noted.

Many of these apps are free, but they can get into the hundreds of dollars and Sites said that they are not foolproof.

"They haven't really been validated by any medical professionals, so a lot of times patients will come in and say I must be ovulating, this is day 14 of my cycle, and my app says so, but it may just be a calendar reminder and doesn't verify for sure that they're ovulating," Sites added.

The best advice for couples struggling to conceive Sites said is combining technology and the tried and true, face-to-face with a specialist to help make this dream a reality.

'FAM apps' can range from free to $1.99 or so for a simple calendar app, but those that come paired with at-home monitors or thermometers can go as high as $500.

