Officials preparing for Tuesday's election

Polls will be open Tuesday for municipal elections taking place across the state.



In western Massachusetts, Monday was spent getting ready.



Come this time tomorrow, an empty gymnasium at the Sullivan School in Holyoke will look a little more full as polls will be open for local elections across the state.

Today, city and town officials across the region spent their time setting up polling locations, making sure everything is good to go.

Holyoke City Clerk Brenna Murphy McGee told Western Mass News that as of now, voter turnout may not be the best they’ve had.

"I think it's going to be a little bit lower than we do normally see for a municipal election in the city," Murphy McGee noted.

Murphy McGee said that the city estimates these sorts of things through preliminary elections.

"We did see a lot lower of a turnout for the preliminary in September. We only saw 14 percent turnout and we were hoping to see more closer to 25 percent and unfortunately, we didn't," Murphy McGee noted.

The city can also make estimates by the amount of people who file for absentee ballots - a deadline that will have passed come noon today.

"We have also seen not a lot of absentee come through the office, which usually is an indication if it's going to be a busy election or not," Murphy McGee explained.

The solution if absentee ballot was your plan? "You can go to the polls. [The only way?] The only way, correct," Murphy McGee added.

According to city clerks across western Massachusetts, one of the first things that voters should do when they arrive to their polling location is to take a look at the specimen ballot. That way, they can note if any changes have been made because, according to Murphy McGee, at least in Holyoke, there are some changes.

"We had a charter change a couple years ago and we are reducing our city council from eight at-large to six at-large. This will be the first 4 year term for our mayor race as well," Murphy McGee said.

According to one Springfield resident, the low voter turnout numbers are nothing, but a shame.

"I just think it's a shame that people don't get out to vote all the time," said Kathleen Riordan.

Riordan told Western Mass News that the right to vote is a privilege all should take advantage of.

"I think it's incredible. It's an incredible privilege we have to be able to vote to select our leaders, even though all elections don't always go the way I'd like them to go. It's important to participate in the process," Riordan noted.

It's a process that will play out throughout the day tomorrow.

