Local gun shop reacts to calls for gun control following Texas shooting

After the Las Vegas shooting and now the massacre in Texas, the response regarding gun control is re-ignited once again.

Massachusetts has among of the strictest gun laws and regulations in the country, vastly different than Texas.

"As I think everyone everywhere, it's very tragic. It's a shame we have to endure this, but we do and we will continue too," said Walt Lamon of Culverine Firearms.

Lamon told Western Mass News that after these recent tragedies, many people question gun owners and the reason behind owning a gun. He believes it comes down to instincts and being a responsible gun owner.

"Primarily, it's awareness. It's being aware that in this day in age, this can happen at any time anywhere," Lamon added.

Massachusetts is known to have some of the strictest gun laws in the country, whereas Texas has some of the most lax gun regulations.

"You have to obtain a license in the state of Massachusetts to buy a gun, to buy ammunition, to legally posses and carry any gun. You have to be trained. There's an extensive investigation to obtain your license," Lamon noted.

The National Coalition to Stop Gun Violence said that "Dozens of people are dead in Texas. We cannot allow them to be forgotten. This uniquely American cycle must stop. Americans are slain in their houses of prayer and all their elected officials will offer is prayer. We must do more."

However, Lamon said that taking guns away won't prevent someone from getting a gun.

"If that would stop the crime, but it won't, and I don't think we can depend on the police force to be there with us 24/7. We have the obligation to be competent through routine training that we are properly handling the gun. All of us in the military are trained, but that doesn't mean that we don't continue to train and we do," Lamon noted.

