Some concerned over adult novelty store proposed for East Longmeadow

The owner of an adult novelty store in Greenfield is hoping to open another location in East Longmeadow.

It's an idea that apparently isn't sitting well with some town residents.

The issue goes before the town planning board Tuesday night, where a full house is expected.

The owner of the Adam and Eve store on Main Street in Greenfield wants to open up another adult novelty shop on Shaker Road in East Longmeadow, in the same building as Planet Vape, another fairly new business in town.

East Longmeadow Town Council member Paul Federici told Western Mass News that the proposal is stirring up a lot of buzz in town.

"It has, it has. I think it's jumped up next to marijuana on the hot button issues in East Longmeadow," Federici explained.

Federici said that he talked to the owner of Greenfield's Adam and Eve last month, who looked at many different locations for another adult boutique.

"I know when I talked to him on the phone, he said I think it'll do well here," Federici added.

Federici said that a fair number of town residents are opposed to, or at least concerned about the idea of, an adult shop in town.

"Obviously, people are concerned. They want to keep the town the way it is," Federici noted.

The East Longmeadow Planning Board takes up the issue Tuesday night.

"They can't ban the businesses, but they're going to discuss trying to set-up a zone that these businesses can be in, like away from churches, schools, and whatnot," Federici said.

For any town residents who have questions or concerns about Adam and Eve, "Go to the meeting tomorrow night. They'll be able to express their opinions and get an idea of what's going on and see what they can and can't do and they can go from there," Federici noted.

Federici said that the meeting is expected to be crowded. Town residents are invited to speak during the public hearing portion on zoning by-laws for adult stores.

The East Longmeadow Planning Board meeting begins tomorrow at 6 p.m. in the school committee conference room at the high school on Maple Street.

