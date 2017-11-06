Fuel assistance programs now accepting applications

It's been a mild fall in western Massachusetts, but the temperatures are expected to drop by the middle of the week.

That means many people will be turning up their thermostats for the first time this season.

For those who might need help paying those higher heating bills, fuel assistance programs are currently accepting applications.

Don't let today's 60 degree weather fool you.

"I get that people aren't thinking about it, but you know just don't wait," said Lisa Gilholy with the New England Farm Workers Council.

It's time to start thinking about heating your home for the cooler months, which means many are turning to fuel assistance programs.

This year in Massachusetts, the income level has increased.

For a family of four, it's a little over $66,000 household gross. Your benefit levels depend on how many people are in the house and your housing situation.

If you live in Springfield, you're going to want to come here to the New England Farm Workers Council. They can sign you up and they said that the applications have started rolling in early.

Since August, the organization has mailed out 12,000 re-certification applications, which you should mail back as soon possible.

"If they have that re-certification application at home, it's real simple. Sign them, bring them back in with your current income, make any changes - adding people, taking them off," Gilholy added.

This year, benefits range from $315 dollars to $1,100 based on the qualifying factors, which is good news since the government is predicting an increase in heating oil prices of 17 percent from last year.

The assistance can be used to pay for oil, kerosene, propane, and utilities like gas and electric.

If heat is included in your rent, you could be paid up to 30 percent of that up to your benefit level.

"If you qualify for fuel assistance, you can also qualify for weatherization, burner replacement if you're a homeowner," Gilholy explained.

However, the main message is not to wait until the first cold day or snowflake.

"Right now, if you call to make an appointment, I think we aren't booking until the first week of December," Gilholy noted.

Those living in Springfield looking for assistance can contact the New England Farm Workers Council at (413) 272-2209

Those living in other Hampden County communities can contact the Valley Opportunity Council at (413) 552-1548

