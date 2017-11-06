10 Towns in 10 Days: Easthampton

Nestled in almost the exact geographic center of Hampshire County, Easthampton seems to have it all.

In recent years, an eclectic mix of businesses have decided to call Easthampton home.

"It's a beautiful area. We were very particular about landing here. The community here is awesome. The landscape is great. People that travel here come in over Mt. Tom. through the woods into town. It's a nice quaint New England town," said Gabriel Ripley with Off-The-Map Tattoo.

Off-The-Map Tattoo is not just any ordinary tattoo shop. Because of their early roots in tattoo website building, they have a network of dedicated artists and clients.

"Being able to attract somebody is not trivial, but then being able to keep them is that much more difficult," Ripley added.

Easthampton is an attraction unto itself as Off-The-Map brings guests in from around the world for tattooing.

"The clients, instead of going to a big city where there's lots of hustle and bustle, they think 'I can walk down the street and go to the bar or the other breweries or coffee shops.' The town itself is definitely part of the experience," Ripley explained.

One of the three breweries in Easthampton is Fort Hill Brewery. Though you may think there may be some competition between breweries, the Easthampton way is to see everyone succeed.

Known for their affordability and refreshing IPA, Fort Hill is on the final leg of some recent renovations. They are eager to open their doors again to the public.

"We didn't realize how well we'd be received. The new room will be 252 plus a beer garden. We won't have people crowding in front of the building. We plan to have food trucks, which will pull right up, so you don't even have to leave," said Eric Berzins and Sue Dadmun with Fort Hill Brewery.

Celebrating their first anniversary, Mill 180 Park is an indoor park. The idea was to bring people together away from social media.

While Mill 180 Park re-imagined space within an old mill building, the Treehouse Foundation is an organization that is re-envisioning foster care in America.

"Our focus is that every child is rooted in family and community. Kids are bouncing around. Americans of all stripes are here to support children. We are raising children in a community model," said Kerry Homestead with the Treehouse Foundation.

It's a model that is beginning to receive national praise with future communities planned in New York state, California, and near Boston.

"It's all about the children, it's all about their future. We are investing in the next generation in the best way possible," Homestead noted.

As the Treehouse community rethinks foster care, they look to everyone for support.

"There really is an urgent need for families to step forward and say yes, I can step up and support kids," Homestead explained.

Western Mass News, along with Diamond RV and Big Y, wanted to support Treehouse Foundation with a check for $500

Easthampton is working at creating a better tomorrow, today.

