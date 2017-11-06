Local professor addresses possible mental health of Texas shooter

President Trump reacted to the shooting in Texas and said that it was about mental health and not gun control.

The issue of the shooter's mental health is something authorities will be looking at as they continue to investigate.

The suspect's motive is still unclear right now, but many people are left wondering again: how could someone commit such a deadly act?

"I was very upset about this, that's your typical reaction. You feel despaired," said Dr. Lina Racicot, professor of psychology at AIC.

In the hours and days after the shooting at a church in Texas, authorities are trying to piece together what could have been going through Devin Kelley's mind as he carried out his attack.

"That type of person who commits violent acts of a mass violence would typically fall under the anti-social category of the DSM-5, which is our manual about mental health," Racicot added.

President Trump said it's not a gun situation, rather a mental health problem at the highest level.

Racicot told Western Mass News that we need to look beyond mental health issues.

"People who are anti-social are manipulators and they tend to hide their behaviors, so we don't always know they are going to act in such a violent way. We have to keep that in mind also," Racicot explained.

Racicot said that we - as a society - really need to come together and help those suffering from a mental health problem and continue funding for support.

"We have to do more, there's no doubt about it. I think the best thing that happens is the good people rally, they come together. We're the ones who are going to figure out what to do next," Racicot noted.

Racicot said that we need more resources to be able to fight mental health.

"People who are having feeling that they are uncomfortable should be able to reach out without feeling stigmatized. There should be resources for them," Racicot said.

Racicot went on to say that it's all speculation at this point. We may never know why this man decided to do this and what could have been going on inside the mind of a mass shooter.

