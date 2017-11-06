Serious crash under investigation in Shelburne

Emergency crews are on-scene of a serious crash along a Franklin County road.

Sgt. Dave McKearney with the Mass. State Police barracks in Shelburne Falls said that troopers are currently assisting Shelburne Police after a 17-year-old driver reportedly crashed along Colrain Shelburne Road.

The road is located off of Route 2, near the Greenfield town line.

McKearney noted that at least one person is being transported to an area hospital with what are described as serious injuries.

It's not immediately known if there was more than one person in the vehicle.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.