Plea change expected in deadly South Hadley crash

A change of plea is expected in the case against Ryan Brunelle.

Investigators allege that Brunelle crossed the center line while driving along Route 116 in South Hadley and struck another car, killing 29-year-old Thomas Flanagan of Westfield back in May 2016.

Flanagan was working his second job at the time, delivering pizzas to help support his wife and two kids.

According to the Northwestern District Attorney's office, Brunelle is expected to change his plea.

Brunelle initially pleaded not guilty to vehicular homicide.

Authorities allege that Brunelle's blood test revealed he had Xanax, marijuana, and some amounts of oxycodone in his system.

