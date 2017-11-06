Police investigating bank robbery in Springfield

Police are investigating the late afternoon robbery of a Springfield bank.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to United Bank on St. James Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday

Walsh noted that a masked suspect showed a gun during the robbery, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

