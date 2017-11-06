Mass. AG approves Amherst as sanctuary community - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Mass. AG approves Amherst as sanctuary community

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Amherst is now officially a sanctuary community.

The town announced Monday that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey approved a sanctuary community bylaw which the town created in April. 

Officials said that the bylaw limits police from investigating or detaining people based on their immigration status. 

The announcement comes after Lucio Perez, an undocumented immigrant from Springfield who faced deportation in late October, was forced to take sanctuary in an Amherst church.

