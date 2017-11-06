WMass churches react to Texas shooting

The Texas church that was attacked by that mass shooter on Sunday was a small congregation and a tight knit community.

Church communities in western Massachusetts are feeling their pain today.

After a shooting in a Texas church killed more than two dozen people Sunday morning, Christians in western Massachusetts are also mourning the lives lost.

"It's a heavy thing. Those are our brothers and sisters," said Rev. Jack Gilbert with the First Central Bible Church.

The First Central Bible Church in Chicopee held baptism ceremonies Sunday evening and the news of the shooting in Texas didn't really sink in until today

"But those people in particular, we see as family because they follow and believe in Jesus Christ," Gilbert added.

Those at First Central and other churches like the First Baptist Church in East Longmeadow told Western Mass News that they consider anyone who worships the way that they do to be family.

They are feeling the pain of those in Sutherland Springs, TX.

"It's an awful thing and we mourn for those, but we also have hope that Christ is ultimately going to bring about justice," Gilbert noted.

Texans asked for prayers and monetary donations to help bury the victims in this small town outside of San Antonio and believers in western Massachusetts intend to do just that.

"We will be praying for the people who were effected down there, the families of the people who were lost," said Ethan Johnston, assistant pastor with First Baptist Church.

However, when prayer doesn't feel like enough, the church can help.

"Unfortunately, this type of thing isn't necessarily new...the mass shootings...but we would be open to anybody that would have questions or need to seek council," Johnston noted.

Religious leaders are willing to talk to whoever needs comfort in the community during a time when mass shootings are starting to seem common place.

"I know that people are kind of worried and scared about what to do and the violence that is coming and nobody wants to be hurt, but we also don't want to live in fear as Christians," Gilbert said.

Both pastors told Western Mass News that they are relying on their faith and the tight knit church community to get through this tragic time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.