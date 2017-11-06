More parents allege misconduct at Springfield schools

There are exclusive new details in a story Western Mass News was first to report last week.

Two educators have now been removed from Springfield Public Schools as an investigation gets underway.

This after a number of parents have come forward with allegations of misconduct inside the two schools.

At least three children have suffered fractured bones in recent weeks and their parents are blaming teachers.

This all started when last week one woman came forward and told us her son had his elbow fractured while at school.

Many more parents are coming forward with similar allegations and now, two staff members at the schools have been removed.



Several parents are alleging misconduct involving their children at Springfield Public Day Elementary School and Springfield Public Day Middle School. They are alternative schools for students who struggle to find success academically, socially and/or emotionally at a traditional school.



“When I go to the hospital, the doctor said something inside broke, the elbow is broken, the little tiny bone inside is broke," said Carmen Cruz of Springfield.



Cruz said her son, a sixth grader at Springfield Public Day Middle School, came home from school in September with a pain in his arm.

In a police report obtained by Western Mass News, it stated that that her son said he was placed in a ‘restraint hold.’

Medical records show that he had a fractured elbow.



“My son is not safe in this school," Cruz added.



Just last week, on Friday, Cruz filed a second police report, after her son came home with bruises on his arm.

This allegation is not an anomaly.



“Finally, he was like 'Mommy, I have a heartbeat in my arm' and I was like you know what, we’re going to the emergency room," said Kristina Colon of Springfield.



Colon told Western Mass News that her fourth grade son came home from Springfield Public Day Elementary School on Thursday with a pain in his wrist.

“We went to the emergency room and they said he had a buckle fracture of the wrist," Colon added.

Colon has also filed a report with the Springfield Police Department.

“There’s no excuse for this," Colon noted.

Late Monday afternoon, Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan told Western Mass News, “These allegations are being taken extremely seriously. There is an investigation that has been launched. Two staff members at the school, one at Springfield Public Day Elementary and one at Springfield Public Day Middle School have been removed while this investigation is underway.”

Both the Springfield Police Department and state's Department of Children and Families are investigating.



Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

