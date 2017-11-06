Five arrested on drug charges in Ware following search warrant

Ware police arrested five people following a search warrant that was executed at 4 East Street Apartment #2.
A large amount of crack cocaine, with a street value of $6,000 and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.
The following were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine (36-100 grams) and conspiracy to violate drug laws:
Keith Lucia (Age 45), and Heidi Greenwood (Age 37), were also arrested on charges of:
Bail for the individuals were set at the following:
These individuals will be transferred to Hampshire County Jail pending their arraignment on the charges in Eastern Hampshire District Court on November 7, 2017.
