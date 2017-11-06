Five arrested on drug charges in Ware following search warrant

Ware police arrested five people following a search warrant that was executed at 4 East Street Apartment #2.

A large amount of crack cocaine, with a street value of $6,000 and drug paraphernalia was located in the residence.

The following were arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine (36-100 grams) and conspiracy to violate drug laws:

Jonathan Wallace (Age 36)

Melissa Holmes (Age 34)

Stephen Servant (Age 29)

Keith Lucia (Age 45), and Heidi Greenwood (Age 37), were also arrested on charges of:

Possession Class B drugs

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Bail for the individuals were set at the following:

Jonathan Wallace $10,000.00

Melissa Holmes $5,000.00

Stephen Servant $5,000.00

Keith Lucia $500.00

Heidi Greenwood $1,000.00

These individuals will be transferred to Hampshire County Jail pending their arraignment on the charges in Eastern Hampshire District Court on November 7, 2017.

