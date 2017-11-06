West Springfield Police seek to identify car B&E suspect

West Springfield Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a male suspect in a car B&E that occurred at a hotel in the area of Riverdale Street.

Investigators are also seeking information on the vehicle the suspect used, described to be a Chevy Impala with peeling paint on the roof and trunk.

The car also appears to have a bondo patch or metal patch on the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

Anyone with information about the identity of the male or any information about the car is asked to call the WSPD at (413) 263-3210 ext. 229 (Det. Kennedy).

If you don't want to be identified, you may stay anonymous.

