MA State Police arrest three from Vermont following traffic stop in Greenfield

MA State Police arrested three following a traffic stop on Route 91 on Saturday November 4 at 1:30am.

A state trooper observed a red Ford Focus in the right travel lane Route 91 northbound.

A registration check revealed the license plate on the vehicle belonged on a black Volkswagen Jetta.

The trooper followed the Focus off the highway and stopped it at Main Street and Miner Street in Greenfield.

Two males were in the front seats and a female was in the back seat.

When the trooper went to check the driver’s paperwork, Richard Delisle, 27-year-old from Richford, VT, he noticed the registration wasn’t included.

He also noticed the female making a “concealing” move as he went to return.

At this point he had the front passengers place their hands where they could be seen and radioed for backup.

The rear passenger later identified as Amy Raymond a 31-year-old female from Richford, VT, was taken out of the Focus and placed in the rear of the cruiser.

The two other occupants were removed and separated after being checked for weapons.

The trooper found a Folgers Coffee container with a large amount of wax bags in zip lock bags containing heroin.

14 wax bags were found on the female passenger after being searched.

The three were placed under arrest.

After a K-9 unit responded, a wooden crack pipe and red straw with white powder residue were located.

All three were transported to the Shelburne Falls Barracks for booking, the driver Richard Delisle, the front passenger Clifford Delisle a 27-year-old male from Richford, Vt., and the rear passenger Amy Raymond.

Bail was set at $10,000 for Richard Delisle and $5,000 for Clifford Delisle and Amy Raymond.

All three were transported to the Franklin House of Correction.

An inventory of the heroin revealed 560 wax bags containing .02 grams each with a total weight of 11 grams.

They were charged with the following:

Richard Delisle:

Number plate violation

Loud exhaust

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

Unregistered motor vehicle

Attached plates

Uninsured motor vehicle

Fail to wear seat belt

Possession of class A (heroin)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Clifford Delisle

Possession of class A (heroin)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Amy Raymond

Possession of class A (heroin)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

