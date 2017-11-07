Parenting Week: Myth busting breastfeeding

It's parenting week and we're covering kids from conception to college.

When it comes to breastfeeding, there seems to be a lot of conflicting information out there. Don't use antiperspirants. Never take a pain reliever. Have a cup of coffee, or a glass of wine while you're pregnant.

And since more than 80 percent of US mothers begin breastfeeding their babies at birth according to the CDC, you should know what is myth and what is fact.

In the U.S. 8 in 10 mothers begin breastfeeding their babies at birth, but many stop earlier than is recommended. Which according to the CDC, is six months.

Lactation consultants have said many moms give up, thanks to the old wives tales. Myths that simply aren't true.

So we thought we'd do a little myth busting ourselves with Baystate Medical Center lactation consultant Kimberly Congden.

First up, myth or fact? Stop wearing antiperspirant. Aluminum, the ingredient that stops sweat, is toxic for your breast and breast milk.

“That's an X. That's a myth,” Congden said. “Actually, aluminum is natural in the environment. The amount in the antiperspirant is so minute and the chances of it getting into the milk is so small, that for the most part, it doesn't affect their babies so they're fine with wearing antiperspirant.”

Myth or fact? Never take pain relievers while breastfeeding.

“That's also a myth,” Congden explained. “Pain relievers in the early days after delivering, most moms do require a little bit of pain medication and later on you might need it here and there.”

But it's always a good idea to check first with your doctor.

“It's just amount that you're checking to make sure any medication that you're taking is safe for breast-feeding,” Congden said.

Myth or fact? Cut out the coffee and caffeine!

That's a myth. But Congden told Western Mass News to watch how much you consume. One to three servings a day is fine. However, where she draws a big line: energy drinks with extreme amounts of caffeine.

“Caffeine does go through the milk in small doses and it can accumulate in the babies,” Congden said.

Myth or fact? Go ahead and drink alcohol, as long as you pump and dump.

“Having a glass of wine here or there is absolutely fine,” Congden said. “As long as you're timing it correctly with when you're drinking it. So I would encourage a mother to breastfeed her baby, then have her glass of wine and usually within a couple of hours you can go ahead and breast feed again.”

And, doctors say pumping milk then dumping isn't foolproof.

Myth or fact? I don't have enough milk to feed my baby.

“The majority of mothers do have enough milk,” Congden explained. “It's a very small percentage of moms who actually can't because of physiological reasons. So the myth actually comes from the fact that moms aren't stimulating the breast enough and then their milk supply is dropping.”

If you can, she said, just keep trying. The more your baby is to breast, the more milk you can produce.

“So in the first two weeks make sure that they breast feed, breast feed, breast feed,” Congden added. “Every couple of hours, around the clock. Babies don't sleep through the night, they are expected to be wakeful and to feed during the night.”

Finally: Myth or fact? Lactation consultants are not available after moms leave the hospital.

Congden told Western Mass News that’s definitely a myth. Help is available. Most major hospitals like Baystate Medical Center not only have on staff lactation consultants, but even offer house calls.

